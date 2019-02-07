|
By Chris Hirons
Baseball is starting to feel real in the city of Fredericksburg as Fredericksburg Baseball plans to hold a ribbon cutting for their downtown store on Friday, July 5 from 2-6 p.m.
The team store is located on the first floor at 601 Caroline Street. During the grand opening, fans will be able to see current plans for the stadium, seating maps and purchase merchandise.
“Merchandise for sale will include t-shirts, hats and much more,” the ballclub stated in a press release.
The Washington Nationals’ Single-A Advanced affiliate, the Potomac Nationals, plan to move from their current stadium in Woodbridge to Fredericksburg by the start of the 2020 season.
Many city officials and Fredericksburg Baseball staff and ownership will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting
The team continues to make progress on stadium construction as we reported last week.
Fredericksburg Baseball fans will also be able to sit in sample stadium seats as Founders Club members will be able to test out which seats they like best before choosing their season ticket plan.
Starting in early July, Fredericksburg Baseball plans to start processing seat selections for fans who joined the Founders Club and allow club members to put their initial deposit down.
Founders Club members. Fans who aren’t already club members can still join the Founders Club according to the team. Founders Club members will receive a mailing that explains how the seat selection process works in the next few weeks.
Fredericksburg Baseball already seems to have outpouring support from the community around Fredericksburg as more than 1,200 people have already joined the Founders Club.
Along with the storefront ribbon cutting, Fredericksburg Baseball is also sponsoring a concert that evening as part of Fredericksburg Area Museum’s “Sounds of the Summer” concert series at Market Square.
The concert will feature the Fredericksburg Concert Band performing patriotic music in celebration of the Fourth of July weekend.
“We encourage all fans to come to the store, and then join Fredericksburg Baseball at the FAM concert from 7-9,” a press release stated.
The team had more than 2,400 responses in its “Name The Team” contest that was conducted during April. Fredericksburg area residents provided input on the name, mascot and colors.
The team plans to unveil the team name and logo to fans at a public event in the early fall.
“Fredericksburg will be in the name," Art Silber told D.C. Sports Struggles after participating in the groundbreaking ceremony in late February. "The Nationals are still an option."
Some are concerned with the name Nationals as there could be a few jokes going around Minor League Baseball because, well, "F-Nats" could cause some problems when talking about the teams nickname.
Fans can see the progress on the stadium’s construction at the team’s official website at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com and follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
The Potomac Nationals won the Carolina League Mills Cup as recently as 2014. The P-Nats won the Northern Division last year but ultimately fell short in a one-game, shortened series against the Bluies Creek Astros.
TPKeller
7/2/2019 03:30:41 pm
IF the team is named the Fredericksburg Nationals, the nickname would not be the "F-Nats." Even though the Potomac Nationals does conveniently shorten down to "P-Nats," the Fredericksburg Nationals would very likely abbreviate to "Fred-Nats."
Reply
